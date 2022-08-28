Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FØRGE will be based in a former Victorian steel forge on Effingham Road near the city centre and will include local and international DJs.

The venue is due to open on Friday, September 16, and there is a packed programme of DJ sets.

A new nightclub is due to open in Sheffield later this month.

Posting on Facebook, the owners said: “We want to welcome you inside to experience the venue at full tilt, so we've invited three UK techno powerhouses down to celebrate the occasion.“London-born Berlin-based Dax J, rising star and Fabric resident IMOGEN and Drumcode affiliated Boxia will be taking the reins in the main warehouse and putting our state-of-the-art Pioneer install through its paces for the very first time.“In our stripped back Workroom space we've got some of the most exciting DJs in Sheffield holding things down. We're joined by the dynamic alex.aubyn, As Is's Chapel Walk, Mondo Radio's DJ Malice, THIRDSPACE's Colecta, Magnetic North's Fen and the GROUNDWORK affiliated Porter Brook. Dress to sweat.”

It is for people aged 18 and over only. Valid ID is required for entry and FØRGE is a cashless venue.

A number of music fans took to social media to express their excitement over the new venue.

Tommytraxrecords described the venue as “Class!!!” on Instagram.

Another said they ‘can't wait to play at this venue’.