Mike Pomranz, who has two decades worth of experience as a stand-up and comedy writer for TV networks in the US, is launching the night at his bar The Cider Hole.

He said he wanted to launch the night to add to the city’s live comedy offering and added: “If it works well, I'll make it a regular thing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Pomranz.

The first one will take place at the bar, based within the Krynkl shopping container development in Shalesmoor, on Tuesday, March 8.

The bar will be open from 6pm for a 7pm start. It is free to attend and there is no minimum drink purchase.

Mike’s partner has relatives in Sheffield and they decided to move from Brooklyn to the Steel City several years ago.

He spent almost two decades performing stand up comedy in the States and wrote material for various TV networks including Comedy Central.

He has also written thousands of articles for Food & Wine magazine.

Mike’s love of fermenting his own cider, using fruit gathered from residential trees, led him to open The Cider Hole last year, which has been described as the city’s first ever 'cider-centric' bar and micro-cidery.

He said: "My hope is that The Cider Hole can elevate people’s opinion of artisan cider.”

He is also about to release three new ciders – all made from apples grown in gardens around Sheffield.

This past autumn, Mike put out calls on Facebook and Reddit asking if anyone with extra apples would donate them in exchange for free cider.

He received over 70 leads and eventually collected apples – and some pears - from 31 different houses around the city.

He then crushed, pressed, and fermented all of the fruit and the results are two batches of wild yeast fermented cider made entirely from Sheffield apples: Cool Neighbours and Too Many Apples.

The third cider – Ask Albert – is a naturally-fermented mix of Sheffield garden apples and proper cider apple juice provided by Ross-on-Wye Cider in Herefordshire.

All three ciders will be served in thirds and halves and will be available from this coming weekend.