Wingin' It will be part of Sheffield Plate, a new food, drink and entertainment venue opening soon at Orchard Square shopping centre

Sheffield Plate promises to bring a variety of food, drinks and entertainment to the shopping centre, off Fargate.

Wingin’ It was launched as a delivery-only service during lockdown last summer, operating out of premises on Cricket Inn Road, close to Park Hill.

Its founders said they were looking for a new, more accessible location to meet the demand from customers after getting great feedback during its first year in business.

“Although our main focus is chicken, we have created an extensive menu full of variety from wings to burgers, wedges to waffles, vegan to vegetarian,” they added.

"As you can see from our Instagram page, we at Wingin’ It strive to produce the best quality wings along with a selection of unique food and delicious sides.”