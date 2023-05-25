Wine lovers are celebrating National Wine Day today – and so here we have pulled together a list of the city’s best bars where you can enjoy a glass of red, white or rosé.

We’ve picked out nine of the best wine bars that Sheffield has to offer, using Google Reviews for reference.

1. All Bar One

All Bar One, Abbey House, 13-15 Leopold Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GY. Rating: 4/5 (based on 764 Google Reviews). "Had a lovely time at All Bar One with friends last night! The staff were all really friendly and helpful and the general manager was also great!"

2. Trippets Lounge Bar

Trippets Lounge Bar, 89 Trippet Lane, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 264 Google Reviews). "Amazing selection of gins, wines and cocktails. Lovely, friendly, knowledgeable staff. Great food as well!"

3. The Botanist Bar & Restaurant

The Botanist Bar & Restaurant, Leopold Square, Unit 5A and 5B, Sheffield, S1 2JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,704 Google Reviews). "Beautiful bar and restaurant in a great location. Menu really good, trendy and inventive but something for everyone."

4. West 10

West 10, 376 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3GD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 70 Google Reviews). "Lovely atmosphere and service. My only regret is that I didn't visit sooner. The wine selection is divine.

5. The Harritt

The Harritt, 619 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8PT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 30 Google Reviews). "Lovely atmosphere, excellent wine list and nibbles, friendly staff and spotlessly clean!"

6. Pitcher & Piano

Pitcher & Piano Sheffield, Holly Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4AW. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 555 Google Reviews). "Great food and wine in a great place. Couldn't fault it."

7. Monk Bar