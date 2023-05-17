Vegan or vegetarian restaurants and cafés have been popping up more regularly in Sheffield as a growing number of us are switching to a plant-based diet.
As this week marks National Vegetarian Week, here we have pulled together a list of 8 of the best places you can go in the city for veggie food.
Vegan and vegetarian food is big business in Sheffield. Photo: submit
2. Church - Temple of Fun, Rutland Way
Situated in Sheffield’s uber-trendy Kelham Island district, Church hosts Make No Bones - a 100 per cent vegan kitchen and bar which is regarded as one of the best vegan eateries in the country. Photo: Google
3. Dana, Crookes
Over on Crookes, Dana coffee house and cafe has a wide range of vegan bites, from bhajis to samosas and fritters. It’s also a great spot for veggie and vegan breakfasts. Photo: Google
4. Urban Choola, Ecclesall Road
The thali at this popular Indian restaurant comes highly recommended, but if you’re not keen on lots of small offerings, there’s plenty else on offer for vegans here too. Photo: Google