National Spritz Day: Funkin Cocktails turns up the fizz with two summer ready flavoured tipples.

Just in time for National Spritz Day (August 1), Funkin Cocktails is turning up the fizz with the recent launch of their brand-new Spritz range, in two summer ready flavours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

Say hello to, Limoncello Spritz and Raspberry Spritz both the perfect light and summery drinks in a can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each flavour comes pre-mixed in a 330ml can at 4.5 per cent ABV, ready to enjoy - no shaking, stirring, or fuss.

They’re a delicious cocktail option, ideal for sun-soaked afternoons, garden parties, or alfresco dining.

The new range is available now in Tesco stores nationwide, with an RRP of £2.30, or visit Funkin Cocktails.