National Picnic Week is taking place from June 17 to 25, and while we may be still waiting for the summer weather to hit us, we can still plan for those moments of sunshine.

This year, the week falls in line with the Summer Solstice on June 20, providing a perfect opportunity to enjoy the longest day of the year outdoors.

I think most of us can agree that a picnic sounds wonderful: an array of delicious food and drink, great company, funky tunes, and the smell of luscious grass under the sun. But the reality can often fall short of expectations, with swarms of wasps, poorly planned food, no public toilets, and forgetting the picnic blanket.

To help you plan for the perfect picnic, we have listed a number of places among the acres and acres of gorgeous green spaces we have available to us in Sheffield. We’ve tried to include several with local amenities nearby to make it easier for when life gets too busy to plan ahead.

Here are nine places you can consider for your next gathering with friends and family when the sun comes out.

Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve Shire Brook Valley, near Woodhouse, is another lovely spot to visit. It has a small car park off Stone Lane, and a picnic area with benches. There are several walks of varying lengths for those wishing to stretch their legs too.

Norfolk Heritage Park Norfolk Heritage Park, at Guildford Avenue, has almost 70 acres of greenery to explore. This site is perfect for picnics, and complete with places to play for children and adults alike. Centre in the Park has public toilets, and is open 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on the weekend. If you're walking there, be warned - it's a bit of a climb if you're approaching it from Sheffield Station.

Endcliffe Park Endcliffe Park is a great place to have a picnic, and is often busy with families and friends. It has public toilets, a cafe, pretty streams, and shops stretching along Ecclesall Road just a short walk away. You can even bring some rolled oats or sweetcorn to feed to many ducks after.

Rivelin Valley Park Rivelin Valley has a plethora of beautiful, quiet spots for you to have a relaxing picnic in. From fields covered in buttercups around Hagg Lane, to woodland walks through Jackey Bank, Reaps Wood, and even alpacas at Holly Hagg Alpacas Farm, there's lots to see and places to stop at.