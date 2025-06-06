On the first Friday of June the country celebrates National Fish and Chip Day, honouring what is arguably Britain’s best cuisine.
And to do our part, The Star asked readers to name the best place to grab a chippy tea.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Suggestions were made for places all across the country, including seaside holiday hotspots like Skegness and Cleethorpes.
But for those not able to make that kind of journey, we’ve put together a list of the top spots in Sheffield and South Yorkshire as recommended by readers.
See the list below to find out if your favourite made it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.