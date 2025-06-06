National Fish and Chip Day: The top nine places for a chippy tea in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

As National Fish and Chip Day begins these are the chippys our readers recommend.

On the first Friday of June the country celebrates National Fish and Chip Day, honouring what is arguably Britain’s best cuisine.

And to do our part, The Star asked readers to name the best place to grab a chippy tea.

Suggestions were made for places all across the country, including seaside holiday hotspots like Skegness and Cleethorpes.

But for those not able to make that kind of journey, we’ve put together a list of the top spots in Sheffield and South Yorkshire as recommended by readers.

See the list below to find out if your favourite made it.

The Red Rose was celebrated, with one reader saying: 'Freshly cooked, generous portions and fairly priced - and really nice owners. Can't be beaten'.

1. Red Rose - Bradfield Road

This traditional chippy dates back to at least 1895 and comes recommended from readers.

2. Two Steps Fish and Chips - Sharrow Vale Road

The Norwood Fish Bar was celebrated by readers as one of the best place to get a chippy tea.

3. Norwood Fish Bar - Herries Road

One reader wrote in response 'at home we use our local chippy, Ocean Blue'.

4. Ocean Blue - Burncross Road

Related topics:Sheffield
