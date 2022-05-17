National Fish and Chip Day: Sheffield chippies get ready for celebration of one of our favourite dishes

National Fish and Chip Day makes a return on Friday May 27, celebrating the iconic British dish and raising awareness to support the industry that helps provide the family favourite.

Every year, trade organisation The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association brings together everyone involved in creating the traditional dish from fish and chip shops, restaurants and retailers to fishermen and farmers.

The association represents all the major refiners, key packers and distributors of edible oils as well as suppliers of products such as batter mix, sausages and potato preservatives in the UK.

The Market Chippy at The Moor Market in Sheffield. Pictured are Jodie Gibson and Rachael Parker-Wood. Picture: Chris Etchells

President, Gary Lewis, said: “National Fish and Chip Day has become more popular each year and in 2022, as a warm up to the Queen’s Jubilee, we want it to be even bigger.

"It’s a celebration of the stars who work hard to bring Brits their favourite traditional takeaway. We want to bring the whole industry together to celebrate and showcase the great British institution that is Fish and Chips.”

This year’s National Fish and Chip Day has the backing of two additional sponsors, Seafood from Norway from The Norwegian Seafood Council, which works with the Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture industries to develop markets for Norwegian seafood and Blakemans, a leading manufacturer of sausage and meat products.

Hans Frode Kielland Asmyhr, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, added: “We are delighted to sponsor National Fish and Chip Day this year. We have worked closely with the fish and chip industry in the UK for many years supplying sustainable quality fish, and this is a great opportunity to celebrate our relationship.”