Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beavertown is celebrating National Doodle Day on September 3 by inviting the Sheffield locals to pay for a pint with a doodle.

And the brewery is beaming down special doodle-able beer mats to The Glass Frog in Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, this weekend – where Beavertown will be swapping more than 1000 pints of Bones lager to help spark people’s creativity.

While celebrating National Doodle Day, Beavertown is turning punters into artists and inviting them to pay for their pints with creativity.

Beavertown Brewery offers pub goers in Sheffield a free pint in exchange for a doodle for National Doodle Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By doodling on a beer mat, customers will be able to trade their masterpieces in for a pint of Beavertown Bones Lager at The Glass Frog in Sheffield.

Beavertown will be placing specially designed and doodle-able beer mats in The Glass Frog, Sheffield on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 – or until stocks last.

Participants will be encouraged to get their creative juices flowing with multi coloured markers for a free out of this world beer, in the form of the refreshing pint of Beavertown’s Bones lager.

Designed by Beavertown’s Creative Director Nick Dwyer, the beer mats take inspiration from the brewery’s new “Out of this World Beer. Drank on Earth'' ad campaign - with iconic space-themed visulas.

Beavertown Brewery offers pub goers in Sheffield a free pint in exchange for a doodle for National Doodle Day

Nick Dwyer, Creative Director at Beavertown said: “I love this project because literally anyone can draw if they have a pen.