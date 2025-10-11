National Curry Week: Tripadvisor reviews reveal nine of the best Indian restaurants across Sheffield

Published 11th Oct 2025

As people across the country enjoy a curry as part of a week-long celebration of the nation’s most popular dishes, we’ve taken a look at the top curry spots in Sheffield for a weekend meal out.

National Curry Week runs from October 6 - 12, with this year being the 27th annual celebration of one of India’s most lauded culinary contributions.

Founded by journalist Peter Grove in 1998, the aim was to help promote and raise awareness of the Indian restaurant industry.

In the year’s since it has only grown, with 2025’s event featuring a ‘cook-off’ between six top chefs attempting to show off their skills.

And for those in Sheffield, there’s plenty of choice for where to go for a great curry.

The Indian culinary scene is thriving in the Steel City, with countless restaurants new and old serving up incredible curries.

So we’ve gone through Tripadvisor reviews and found nine perfect spots for a weekend treat.

This Indian restaurant currently holds an admirable 4.8 star rating on Tripadvisor. One five-star reviewer wrote: "Amazing food and service as always, topped off with a surprise birthday brownie for our ten year old daughter. Our favourite family restaurant."

1. Urban Choola - Ecclesall Road

This Indian restaurant has a near-perfect score, with an overall rating of 4.9 based on 390 Tripadvisor reviews. One person wrote: "Excellent food, drinks and atmosphere. Very authentic food that does not compromise true Indian standards."

2. Delhi in Minutes, High Street (Dore)

Located just a few steps away from the Castle Square tram stop, this small restaurant has proved to be one of the city centre's most popular, with a 4.8 star rating after 750 reviews. One top reviewer wrote: "Very nice meal. Extensive vegetarian menu but we opted for Chicken and Laal Maas - both spicy and fragrant."

3. 400 D C, Castle Square

Reviewers have celebrated this restaurant's friendly atmosphere, leading to a 4.6 star rating after 201 reviews. A five-star review reads: "Been loads of times now and brought my mates tonight all of them loves it and [will] definitely be coming again."

4. Indus Restaurant, Attercliffe Road

