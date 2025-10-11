National Curry Week runs from October 6 - 12, with this year being the 27th annual celebration of one of India’s most lauded culinary contributions.

Founded by journalist Peter Grove in 1998, the aim was to help promote and raise awareness of the Indian restaurant industry.

In the year’s since it has only grown, with 2025’s event featuring a ‘cook-off’ between six top chefs attempting to show off their skills.

And for those in Sheffield, there’s plenty of choice for where to go for a great curry.

The Indian culinary scene is thriving in the Steel City, with countless restaurants new and old serving up incredible curries.

So we’ve gone through Tripadvisor reviews and found nine perfect spots for a weekend treat.

1 . Urban Choola - Ecclesall Road This Indian restaurant currently holds an admirable 4.8 star rating on Tripadvisor. One five-star reviewer wrote: "Amazing food and service as always, topped off with a surprise birthday brownie for our ten year old daughter. Our favourite family restaurant." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Delhi in Minutes, High Street (Dore) This Indian restaurant has a near-perfect score, with an overall rating of 4.9 based on 390 Tripadvisor reviews. One person wrote: "Excellent food, drinks and atmosphere. Very authentic food that does not compromise true Indian standards." | Google Photo Sales

3 . 400 D C, Castle Square Located just a few steps away from the Castle Square tram stop, this small restaurant has proved to be one of the city centre's most popular, with a 4.8 star rating after 750 reviews. One top reviewer wrote: "Very nice meal. Extensive vegetarian menu but we opted for Chicken and Laal Maas - both spicy and fragrant." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Indus Restaurant, Attercliffe Road Reviewers have celebrated this restaurant's friendly atmosphere, leading to a 4.6 star rating after 201 reviews. A five-star review reads: "Been loads of times now and brought my mates tonight all of them loves it and [will] definitely be coming again." | Google Photo Sales