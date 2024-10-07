This week is National Curry Week which means we will be celebrating all things curry from October 7 to 13.

Curries are one of the UK’s most popular dishes, and there are endless recipes to enjoy, so the fun never ends.

National Curry Week encourages curry lovers to go all out to mark the occasion - whether you’re trying out a new recipe in your kitchen, or supporting your local curry house, this is the time to do it.

For those looking to enjoy a curry - whether in a restaurant, or as a takeaway - we asked our readers to give us their expert recommendations.

1 . Saffron Lounge Saffron Lounge, or Saffron Spice, on Wortley Road, High Green, undoubtedly received the most recommendations by our readers. One reader said: "Amazing food, great staff, always go that extra mile for you, atmosphere is very homely and friendly." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Indus Restaurant Indus Restaurant, at 688-690 Attercliffe Road, was the next to receive the most mentions. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Rajput Offering Indian Bengal dishes at reasonable prices, Rajput is a favourite with students and spicy curry lovers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Butlers Balti House Butlers Balti House, in Broad Lane, Sheffield City Centre, was the next top mentioned. | Google Photo Sales