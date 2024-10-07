National Curry Week: The Star readers share their 13 favourite curry houses in Sheffield

Published 7th Oct 2024

National Curry Week has returned for its 26th year.

This week is National Curry Week which means we will be celebrating all things curry from October 7 to 13.

Curries are one of the UK’s most popular dishes, and there are endless recipes to enjoy, so the fun never ends.

National Curry Week encourages curry lovers to go all out to mark the occasion - whether you’re trying out a new recipe in your kitchen, or supporting your local curry house, this is the time to do it.

For those looking to enjoy a curry - whether in a restaurant, or as a takeaway - we asked our readers to give us their expert recommendations.

Saffron Lounge, or Saffron Spice, on Wortley Road, High Green, undoubtedly received the most recommendations by our readers. One reader said: "Amazing food, great staff, always go that extra mile for you, atmosphere is very homely and friendly."

1. Saffron Lounge

Indus Restaurant, at 688-690 Attercliffe Road, was the next to receive the most mentions.

2. Indus Restaurant

Offering Indian Bengal dishes at reasonable prices, Rajput is a favourite with students and spicy curry lovers.

3. Rajput

Butlers Balti House, in Broad Lane, Sheffield City Centre, was the next top mentioned.

4. Butlers Balti House

