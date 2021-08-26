We took a look at Google reviews to see which restaurants and burger joints customers have rated the highest in Sheffield to bring you the ultimate list of places to try this National Burger Day – from vegan burgers, to chicken and beef.
These are the nine best places, rated 4.5 stars or above, with more than 100 reviews on Google. Will you be trying one today?
1. Tamper Sellers Wheel
This zest cafe on Arundel Street in the city centre was rated 4.7 out of 5, with 1,146 reviews on Google. One reviewer said it was “the best burger” they had ever eaten.
2. Make No Bones
This vegan restaurant located inside The Old Workshop pub on Hicks Street in Neepsend was rated 4.7 out of 5, with 367 reviews on Google. The reviews say the burgers are “next level good” and some customers have said they are the best vegan burgers they have ever tasted.
3. Church - Temple of Fun
This cool vegan hang out on Rutland Way in Neepsend, owned by Oli Sykes of Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon, was rated 4.6 out of 5, with 891 reviews on Google. Its vegan burgers have been called the “best ever”.
4. Unit
This burger joint on Headford Street in Broomhall was rated 4.6 out of 5, with 718 reviews on Google. Reviews say the burgers are “amazing” and “gourmet”.
