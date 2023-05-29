Whether it’s juicy burgers or succulent chicken wings – many of us are partial to a good barbecue, particularly as we head into the summer.
And as this week marks the 27th National BBQ Week, we decided to pull together a list of some of the best barbecue restaurants in the city, based on reviews posted on Tripadvisor.
1. The top rated BBQ and grill restaurants in Sheffield
The top rated BBQ and grill restaurants in Sheffield listed on Tripadvisor. Photo: Smoke BBQ
2. Smoke BBQ
Smoke BBQ takes the top spot on Tripadvisor with over 1,000 excellent reviews. Smoke serves US style ribs, steaks and burgers at St. Paul's Place. "Very impressive place, very authentic food, the design and layout is really cool like a factory and the open cooking area is brilliant so you can see your food being cooked. Food was really good, both quality and quantity, very good service as well. Will be back," one reviewer says. Photo: Smoke BBQ
3. Jimmys Kitchen
Jimmys Kitchen scored 4.5 on Tripadvisor for its food. One reviewer who ate here claimed that it was the best meal they've had in a long time and said; "Spent a lot of time in Turkey and Greece and this is the closest I've to holiday flashback. Tried similar restaurants in Sheffield before but for the BBq I've not had anything close. Already agreed on coming back and fetching family." Photo: Google
4. The Furnace
The Furnace bar and restaurant has plenty of 'excellent' reviews. One review said: "The atomosohere was great and the food and drinks were fabulous. 10/10 would definitely visit again and recommend. Thank you." Photo: Tristan Poyser