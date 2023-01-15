Nags Head Inn at Loxley offers 'best pie and a pint deal' in Sheffield - review

Visit any good pub that serves food as well as their tried and tested ales and you’ll probably see a ‘pie and a pint’ offer taking pride of place on the menu.

Of course the proof is in the pudding – or in this case the pie – as to whether or not this turns out to actually be a good deal. On a cold, January Saturday afternoon and with a need for some comfort food and a warm pub after a bracing walk around the Loxley Valley we called into the Nags Head Inn.

The country pub benefits from a fantastic location. It sits right in the middle of the Loxley Valley and is just a short distance from the scenic Damflask Reservoir. This makes it an ideal ‘destination pub’ – somewhere a little off the beaten track that is to be enjoyed alongside a nice, bracing walk - which is exactly what we did on this particular visit.

The pub has a warm, welcoming atmosphere with some nice touches – such as old pictures of the area dotted around the walls hinting at the venue's long-history dating back more than 100 years. The place always seems busy owing to the main seating/standing area being situated between the main entrance and bar area.

The Nags Head Inn at Loxley.

After a few minutes warming up and perusing over the menu, I decided to try out the ‘pie and a pint’ deal. And I was in luck as today one of the homemade pie options was steak and stilton – a personal favourite of mine. I went with garden peas, chips and gravy (other options include potatoes, vegetables and mushy peas).

I paired this with a pint of Brown Cow – a rich deep chestnut coloured ale, with a beautifully smooth creamy head – that is made by Bradfield Brewery, which actually runs the pub and is situated only a mile or so from the venue. The meat was tender and cooked to perfection, while the gravy was just the right consistency and a perfect accompaniment. The portion was a good size, but not over-facing.

Having taken advantage of many a ‘pint and a pie’ deals at pubs around the city, I think this could well be the best one I’ve found yet in Sheffield. It is also reasonably priced at £8.50 for a small or £10 for a regular sized meal. It is definitely paying the extra £1.50 for a little bit more. And if you couple the visit with a nice walk around either the valley or nearby reservoir, you feel less guilty about eating all those calories.

Highly recommended.

Pie and a pint.

Damflask and the Nags Head at Bradfield

