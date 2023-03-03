Marks & Spencer has brought back one of its most popular deals – the steak and chips Dine In for £10.

Customers can pick up a twin pack of M&S 21-day matured steaks, chips and a sauce for just £10.

But you’ll have to be quick – it’s only around for two weeks

Known as the ‘Home of Dine In’ since 2008, and selling more than 200 million meals since, the Dine In deal brings restaurant-quality food to your dinner table for less

Whatever your preference, there’s a cut for you. Steak lovers can pick from a marbled Ribeye, a firm and flavoursome rump or a tender sirloin .

As for the sides, customers can pick up a traditional chunky chips or thinner frites as part of the deal, if you’re after veg instead then there is everything from creamed spinach to layered peas, carrots, sweetcorn and broccoli. And to top it all off, included is a sauce for your meal for two.

Explore the full M&S Steak & Chips Dine In

MAINS:

Ribeye Steak (2 in pack)

Rump Steak (2 in pack)

Sirloin Steak (2 in pack)

Rotisserie Whole Bird

Sockeye Salmon Fillets (2 in pack)

SAUCES:

Peppercorn Sauce

Diane Sauce

Bearnaise Sauce

Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Gravy

Hollandaise sauce

SIDES:

Chunky Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

Frites

Buttery Mash

Green Veg Medley

Creamed Spinach

Layered Peas, Carrots, Sweetcorn and Broccoli

