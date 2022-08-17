Mr Wilson's: The 'pizza, pups and prosecco' event going down a storm with dog owners at Sheffield bar
A Sheffield bar has taken its own go at unleashing a creative way for dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a meal together.
Whether you’re looking for an evening of contemporary luxury, or wanting to head back to the 1920s, Mr Wilsons has prepared something for everyone – including for owners of canine friends.
The Sheffield venue has taken the lead with a special event for the city’s canine crew – and it’s proving very pup-ular with pet owners as well as pups.
Mr Wilson’s bar, in West Street on 99-109 West Street in Sheffield is holding monthly Pizza, Pups and Prosecco sessions so owners and pets can have fun together.
Dogs are also welcomed to the bar on a red carpet with special ‘pup-arazzi.’
The canine menu includes ‘Paw-peroni’ pizza and a glass of ‘Paw-secco’ and there are unlimited treats, a doggy disco plus a play area with deckchairs and sunglasses if they simply want to unwind and chill out.
The Owners get unlimited pizza, dough balls and salad, Prosecco, cocktails and draught beers.
Gatherings are on the first Sunday of each month and the next gathering will be on Sunday, September 4 with sessions starting at 12.30 midday.
You can find more details about the event and make a booking by emailing: [email protected]
Or, alternatively you can visit the bars website here: Pizza, Pups & Prosecco