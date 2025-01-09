Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former sports bar in Sheffield is set to a new lease of life, as a restaurant and takeaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-rated fast food chain Mr T’s is opening a new branch at what was The Stack Lounge, on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre.

Mr T’s already has nine sites around the UK, including in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, but this new restaurant, beside The Old Crown Inn, will be its first in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr T's restaurant and takeaway is opening soon at what was The Stack Lounge sports bar on London Road, Sheffield | National World

The chain sells burgers, pizzas, chicken parmesans, chicken wings and tenders, handmade donners and loaded fries, among other dishes, but is perhaps most famous for its milkshakes, which a number of customers have described as the best they’ve ever tasted.

Mr T’s in Leeds has an average rating of 4.7/5 based on more than 3,500 Google reviews, with one diner praising the food there as ‘sensational and cheap’.

The menu includes Gypsy King and Bronze Bomber burgers, named in honour of the boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No opening date has yet been announced for Mr T’s in Sheffield but a sign on the front of the premises states that it is now recruiting workers, including front of house members, kitchen staff and managers. Anyone interested in applying is asked to email [email protected].