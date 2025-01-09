Mr T's Sheffield: New restaurant serving 'best ever' milkshakes opening at former sports bar on London Road
The highly-rated fast food chain Mr T’s is opening a new branch at what was The Stack Lounge, on London Road, just outside Sheffield city centre.
Mr T’s already has nine sites around the UK, including in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, but this new restaurant, beside The Old Crown Inn, will be its first in Sheffield.
The chain sells burgers, pizzas, chicken parmesans, chicken wings and tenders, handmade donners and loaded fries, among other dishes, but is perhaps most famous for its milkshakes, which a number of customers have described as the best they’ve ever tasted.
Mr T’s in Leeds has an average rating of 4.7/5 based on more than 3,500 Google reviews, with one diner praising the food there as ‘sensational and cheap’.
The menu includes Gypsy King and Bronze Bomber burgers, named in honour of the boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.
No opening date has yet been announced for Mr T’s in Sheffield but a sign on the front of the premises states that it is now recruiting workers, including front of house members, kitchen staff and managers. Anyone interested in applying is asked to email [email protected].
