New owners of a popular, historic pub have been thrilled by the response to their changes so far and hope to push events in the area further.

The Mount Pleasant Inn, on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees , closed in February after previous landlady Gill Nugent, who had run the pub for eight years, stepped down.

She was the eleventh licensee at the pub since 1841.

A few weeks later and Leanne Austin, along with her partner Mark, took over the early 19th century establishment and have spent the following months making the place their own.

One of their major focuses has been on events, as they introduce new activities like psychic nights and karaoke.

New owners of the Mount Pleasant Inn have laid out their plans for the historic pub. | Dean Atkins

Over the coming weeks and months they also plan on hosting a fundraising event for Weston Park Hospital, Mount Fest which will include live music and food trucks, and a coach trip to see Tom Jones at Market Rasen in August.

“So far so good,” Leanne said about the takeover.

“We’ve hosted lots of different events - we’re looking to go more that way in future.

“They never had live music here before so that’s something we’re really excited to do more of.

“Looking over summer we’ll be trying to get more singers outside, there’s even a bar out there and bouncy castle for families.”

