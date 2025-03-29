Mother's Day 2025: 15 venues in Sheffield offering a treat brunch and more

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 29th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Mother's Day is almost upon us and restaurants in Sheffield are filling up fast with bookings.

Mother’s Day will be celebrated in the UK on Sunday, March 30 this year, and there are so many ways you can spoil your mum and motherly figures in Sheffield.

If you’re looking for something more than a bouquet of flowers and a card, you surely can’t go wrong with spending some quality time together over brunch.

We have listed 15 restaurants that, at the time of writing, are still taking bookings and offering special deals although you may have to be flexible on timings.

Make sure to visit their websites and make your reservation as soon as possible, as it is expected to be a very busy day for hospitality.

From casual dining, to cosy neighbourhood restaurants here are 15 brunch spots to check out this Mother’s Day 2024.

Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to treat one of the most important women in your life to brunch and more.

1. Bottomless Brunch

Photo: Shutterstock

Cornerstone venues are purpose-built places for people to meet, eat, drink, reminisce, relax and be looked after, especially mums.

2. Cornerstone Dyson Place

| NW Photo: DW

A unique Sheffield cafe bar with a cinema attached. Grab brunch and see a film with your mum. Brunch is served from 10.30am - 6pm on Sundays. Make Mother's Day a blockbuster!

3. The Showroom

| 3rd party

This Hungry Horse pub in Meersbrook is well set up for families. They say: ‘Join us for Mother's Day... Whether you're planning breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we've got something for every family, big or small, traditional or modern’.

4. The Hardy Pick

Photo: Google

