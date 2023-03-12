4 . The Laura Ashley tearoom at Kenwood Hall Hotel

The Laura Ashley tearoom at Kenwood Hall Hotel is a very elegant destination in which to enjoy an afternoon tea. A full afternoon tea comes in at £23 with staples of sandwiches, scones with a choice of preserves and tea and coffee. To complete the afternoon tea, diners are asked to choose between an assortment of sweet pastries or savoury treats such as a black pudding Scotch egg and a raised pork pie with Yorkshire piccalilli. You can also upgrade with a glass of prosecco for £6 or a glass of champagne for £9.

