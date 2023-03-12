All mums deserved to be treated to a special day out on Mother’s Day.
2. Lost and Found
Located on Ecclesall Road, The Lost and Found provides a very elegant setting in which to enjoy afternoon tea. Priced at £18.95 per person. Visit: https://the-lostandfound.co.uk/ for more information
3. Jameson's
Based on Abbeydale Road, Jameson's is a popular destination for afternoon tea and the tearoom offers a variety of different menus for those wishing to partake. Once such afternoon tea menu is for a Yorkshire high tea which offers bottled ale or medium glass of house wine, as well as a selection of finger sandwiches, a locally-sourced pork pie with piccalilli, scones and a 'generous' slice of cake from the daily selection. The Yorkshire high tea comes in at £25 per person, and for more information please visit: https://www.jamesonstearooms.co.uk/
4. The Laura Ashley tearoom at Kenwood Hall Hotel
The Laura Ashley tearoom at Kenwood Hall Hotel is a very elegant destination in which to enjoy an afternoon tea. A full afternoon tea comes in at £23 with staples of sandwiches, scones with a choice of preserves and tea and coffee. To complete the afternoon tea, diners are asked to choose between an assortment of sweet pastries or savoury treats such as a black pudding Scotch egg and a raised pork pie with Yorkshire piccalilli. You can also upgrade with a glass of prosecco for £6 or a glass of champagne for £9.
