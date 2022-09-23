Mother Hubbard's Sheffield: 45p fish and chip deal had customers queuing for three miles last time
A special 45p deal for fish and chips in Sheffield had customers queuing for three miles one of the last times it was offered.
Mother Hubbard’s is opening a new restaurant and takeaway on London Road tomorrow and to attract customers is offering a portion of fish and chips for just 45p for the first 1,000 customers through the door.
Read More
The price is what customers were charged back in 1972 when Mother Hubbard’s opened its first chip shop in Bradford.
Most Popular
MORE: The 9 best fish and chip shops in Sheffield according to Tripadvisor including Poseidon Fish Bar
There are chip shops across the country now and even plans to open in Dubai.
When the 45p deal was offered to customers in Walsall when a new chippy opened last year, the queue to the shop snaked for three miles.
There were also queues at the launch of a Mother Hubbard’s in Birmingham earlier this year.
Last year there was a mile-long queue in East Ham, London, when the 45p deal was available there.