Mother Hubbard’s is opening a new restaurant and takeaway on London Road tomorrow and to attract customers is offering a portion of fish and chips for just 45p for the first 1,000 customers through the door.

The price is what customers were charged back in 1972 when Mother Hubbard’s opened its first chip shop in Bradford.

There are expected to be lengthy queues when customers turn up for 45p fish and chips in Sheffield tomorrow

There are chip shops across the country now and even plans to open in Dubai.

When the 45p deal was offered to customers in Walsall when a new chippy opened last year, the queue to the shop snaked for three miles.

There were also queues at the launch of a Mother Hubbard’s in Birmingham earlier this year.