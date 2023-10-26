News you can trust since 1887
Morrisons selling the cheapest supermarket pumpkins for just 75p

Morrisons is making its most popular medium pumpkins available for just 75p this year, helping families to stock up on the spooky season staple for less.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
The lower price of 75p is available for all More Card customers while these standard carving pumpkins are still only 99p for those without a More Card. The move comes as Brits are set to spend a whopping £777 million on Halloween in 20231 – leaving parents’ pockets feeling petrified.

Whether planning the perfect pumpkin-carving party or looking to avoid pricey pumpkin patch visits, shoppers can find a purse-friendly option for every budget. To take the stress out of paying for Halloween, Morrisons is helping families by offering the market’s cheapest price for a medium sized pumpkin this year; it is part of the wider frighteningly fantastic pumpkin range at Morrisons which includes munchkin pumpkins (59p), ghost pumpkins (£2.99), large pumpkins (£1.99) and even giant pumpkins (£8.99).

Morrisons has also introduced QR code stickers on all pumpkin displays in stores this year, which take customers to information on how to get the most out of their pumpkins and avoid them simply going to waste. Tips include: saving the pumpkins seeds for planting in the spring with cleaned pumpkin skins - an ideal household compost.

Pick up a pumpkin for 75p.Pick up a pumpkin for 75p.
Chris Smith, Fruit Buying Manager at Morrisons, commented: “Any seasonal moment can be a cause for celebration but with budgets also top of mind this year we hope that by offering these cut-price options parents and little shoppers don’t have to compromise on carving the perfect centrepiece this Halloween.”

For more information on the Halloween range or how to limit waste please visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/browse/halloween-189047

https://www.morrisons-corporate.com/morrisons-sustainability/planet/making-the-most-of-your-pumpkin/

