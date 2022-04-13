Morrisons handing out over 10,000 Easter treats to customers on Good Friday

The buns will be made in-store from scratch by Morrisons expert bakers, so customers can enjoy them fresh from the oven.

Thousands are set to be handed out at random throughout the day by Morrisons Bakers in 450 stores across the UK.

According to recent research conducted by Morrisons, four in five (82 per cent) customers plan on purchasing hot cross buns this week with 39 per cent saying they couldn’t imagine Easter without them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make sure you don't miss out on the free hot cross buns this Friday

More than three-quarters (87 per cent) of those polled also said that receiving something free of charge would make a positive difference to their day, with more than half (59 per cent) saying they would be likely to pay forward this act of kindness to a friend or family member.

Jacob Cox, Bakery Manager at Morrisons, said: “Easter is a time to share and celebrate and we wanted to do something that would put a smile on customers’ faces.

"We know hot cross buns are a favourite at this time of year, which is why we’re giving away our traditional Market Street version for customers to enjoy on us.”

Morrisons bakers start their shifts at 5am and are set to bake over eight million hot cross buns in store over Easter.

The initiative will hope to inspire customers to pay forward acts of kindness throughout Easter so that everyone can experience some joy this period.