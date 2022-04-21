Monica Galetti praised by Sheffield chef as she leaves MasterChef: The Professionals

She has been part of the judging trio for the last 14 years on the popular BBC show, joining first with Michel Roux Jr and Gregg Wallace and then with Marcus Wareing from 2014.

But in a statement released via the show’s Twitter account, she said she is stepping back to focus on family commitments and running her restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Rhodes.

Sheffield chef Luke Rhodes, who reached the semi final of the show in 2020, heaped praise on Monica for helping him to become a better chef.

The 28-year-old dad, from Woodhouse, said: “Monica and Marcus were brilliant with me when I was on the show.

“it is a very high pressured environment and obviously they are there to give you plenty of feedback, but that is all to push you on to become a better chef.

“I messaged Monica on Instagram shortly after I left the show to say thank you for the opportunity and she just told me to just keep working hard – day in, day out.

Monica Galetti, right.

"I think that's the best advice that she has given me because that's what I have done. I’ve kept pushing and thankfully have manged to do well since leaving the show.”

Since appearing on the show, Luke has gone on to head up the kitchen at Whirlow Hall Farm’s new 120-cover café.

In a statement, Monica said: “It is with a heavy heart that I’ve made this decision to step back from filming this year’s series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

“My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all these commitments meant that something had to give.

“So, for the moment, my focus has to be 100 per cent about my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team who have had a battering over the last few months especially.

"Those in the hospitality industry know just how tough it is at the moment.

“To my MasterChef family, crew and friends, I’m so sorry that I won’t be with you this year but I hope to be back soon.”

She added: “Thank you to both BBC and Shine TV for being so understanding of my decision but for this year I’ll be your number one supporter from the side lines. To my fellow judges and friends Marcus and Gregg – I’ll be watching – you’ve got this! If you’re ever unsure just think – what would Mon do?! See you soon!”