Sienna is set to its doors on the ground floor of Flannels next month, with a menu serving up delicious brunch dishes, small plates and an eclectic mix of classic mains, alongside signature cocktails, coffee and wine.

Its owners promise that greenery, marble and rich patterned fabrics will create a ‘contemporary backdrop with oversized tables creating the perfect space to gather for brunch, intimate corners making an ideal spot to

enjoy lunch whilst shopping, and a bar for guests to enjoy a few cocktails’.

Modern brasserie, Sienna, is set to open inside flagship designer store, Flannels (right), next month

Using modern techniques and taking cues from global cuisines, the menu has been created to bring together a selection of dishes showcasing some of the best food from around the world.

The brunch menu is comprised of smoothie bowls; blueberry ricotta hotcakes and other breakfast favourites including a classic benedict menu using Burford Browns free range eggs.

They hope a selection of small plates including Courgette Tempura and Iberico ham croquettes, fresh burrata and pan fried Scottish scallops will make for the ‘perfect light bite to enjoy whilst shopping’.

A CGI impression of what Sienna could look like when it opens inside Flannels next month

For those looking for something more substantial the main menu comprises of fresh pasta, blackened miso salmon, home comforts including chicken and tarragon pie, and seasonal specials.

The central bar boasts plush seating to sit back and enjoy classic cocktails as well as a selection of signatures, wine and draught beer.

Sienna’s opening marks the next phase of development for Flannels’ flagship Sheffield store.