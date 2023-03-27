Michelin Guide 2023: Sheffield restaurants to find out if they are included today

The latest Michelin Guide will be published later today, (Monday, March 27) – with many of Sheffield’s top restaurants hoping they will be included.

The latest Great Britain & Ireland version of the gastronomy bible is due to be released this evening.

The publication will list all the restaurants who have earned Michelin Stars, Green Stars and Special Awards following assessments by industry experts.

Ahead of the release, a list of 20 new winners of the Bib Gourmand Award – given to spots that offer a quality three-course meal at a reasonable price – have already been announced. However, no Sheffield restaurant was listed.

Luke French at Jöro

No Sheffield restaurants currently have a coveted Michelin Star. However, a number of city eateries have previously won praise from inspectors and are currently listed on the website as places worth a visit.

Here's what Michelin inspectors made of these city restaurants, who will find out if they make it into the latest Guide today.

Jöro, Krynkl, 294 Shalesmoor

A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away.

Delicious food at Rafters.

Brocco Kitchen, Brocco Bank, Sheffield

A bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ set within a stylish hotel. Come throughout the day for breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea – or on a Sunday for a roast. At dinner, the well-priced menu comprises a selection of small plates listed under the headings ‘The Hunter’, ‘The Fisher’ and ‘The Gardener’.

Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Nether Green

Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set four and six course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table.

Old Vicarage, Ridgeway Moor (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)

A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities.

Fischer's at Baslow Hall (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)

At the centre of impressive formal grounds sits this fine Edwardian manor house with charming bedrooms and a classic country house feel. Two dining rooms with an elegant, contemporary style are overseen by a formal service team; sit at the ‘Kitchen Tasting Bench’ to really be part of the action. Menus offer original modern dishes with Mediterranean influences.

The Gallery, Baslow (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)