News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
18 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
21 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
21 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
23 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
23 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Michelin Guide 2023: 9 Sheffield restaurants that deserve a star according to our readers, including Rafters, Domo and Jöro

Sheffield has some fantastic restaurants – everyone can surely agree on that.

By Lee Peace
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

While Sheffield does not currently have any Michelin starred restaurants, Jöro, Brocco Kitchen, Rafters, Old Vicarage, Fischer's at Baslow Hall and The Gallery were all highlighted in the guide as being places that are worth a visit.

Ahead of the release of the new Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland on Monday, we asked our readers which city restaurants you think deserve a Michelin Star.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We had more then 100 replies on Facebook and Twitter and here is a selection of your most popular suggestions.

Most Popular
Chef Luke French, above, has won many accolades. Ian Moreno-Melgar described it as a 'spectacular restaurant that’s absolutely worthy of a Star.'
Chef Luke French, above, has won many accolades. Ian Moreno-Melgar described it as a 'spectacular restaurant that’s absolutely worthy of a Star.'
Chef Luke French, above, has won many accolades. Ian Moreno-Melgar described it as a 'spectacular restaurant that’s absolutely worthy of a Star.'
While not having a Star, Rafters has been recommended in the Michelin Guide many times. Michael Constantine said the restaurant deserves the top accolade 'without a doubt'.
While not having a Star, Rafters has been recommended in the Michelin Guide many times. Michael Constantine said the restaurant deserves the top accolade 'without a doubt'.
While not having a Star, Rafters has been recommended in the Michelin Guide many times. Michael Constantine said the restaurant deserves the top accolade 'without a doubt'.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A number of people recommended this restaurant, which specialises in Italian and Mexican food.
A number of people recommended this restaurant, which specialises in Italian and Mexican food.
A number of people recommended this restaurant, which specialises in Italian and Mexican food.
Denise Wilson described the restaurant as the 'best Italian in the UK'.
Denise Wilson described the restaurant as the 'best Italian in the UK'.
Denise Wilson described the restaurant as the 'best Italian in the UK'.
Lynn Morgan said the restaurant serves 'divine' food.
Lynn Morgan said the restaurant serves 'divine' food.
Lynn Morgan said the restaurant serves 'divine' food.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The York is a popular drinking and eating spot. Tom Mead said he's 'never had a bad meal' at the venue.
The York is a popular drinking and eating spot. Tom Mead said he's 'never had a bad meal' at the venue.
The York is a popular drinking and eating spot. Tom Mead said he's 'never had a bad meal' at the venue.
Here's some of the best.
Here's some of the best.
Here's some of the best.
The Turkish grill restaurant won the 'Best kebab in the UK' award on the BBC’s Britain's Top Takeaways programme.
The Turkish grill restaurant won the 'Best kebab in the UK' award on the BBC’s Britain's Top Takeaways programme.
The Turkish grill restaurant won the 'Best kebab in the UK' award on the BBC’s Britain's Top Takeaways programme.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Trevor Waldron described the Japanese restaurant as 'superb!'
Trevor Waldron described the Japanese restaurant as 'superb!'
Trevor Waldron described the Japanese restaurant as 'superb!'
This family-run Sardinian restaurant is highly rated. Pauline Brookfield described it as 'excellent'.
This family-run Sardinian restaurant is highly rated. Pauline Brookfield described it as 'excellent'.
This family-run Sardinian restaurant is highly rated. Pauline Brookfield described it as 'excellent'.
SheffieldRafters