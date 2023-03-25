Sheffield has some fantastic restaurants – everyone can surely agree on that.

While Sheffield does not currently have any Michelin starred restaurants, Jöro, Brocco Kitchen, Rafters, Old Vicarage, Fischer's at Baslow Hall and The Gallery were all highlighted in the guide as being places that are worth a visit.

Ahead of the release of the new Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland on Monday, we asked our readers which city restaurants you think deserve a Michelin Star.

We had more then 100 replies on Facebook and Twitter and here is a selection of your most popular suggestions.

Chef Luke French, above, has won many accolades. Ian Moreno-Melgar described it as a 'spectacular restaurant that’s absolutely worthy of a Star.'

While not having a Star, Rafters has been recommended in the Michelin Guide many times. Michael Constantine said the restaurant deserves the top accolade 'without a doubt'.

A number of people recommended this restaurant, which specialises in Italian and Mexican food.

Denise Wilson described the restaurant as the 'best Italian in the UK'.

Lynn Morgan said the restaurant serves 'divine' food.

The York is a popular drinking and eating spot. Tom Mead said he's 'never had a bad meal' at the venue.

Here's some of the best.

The Turkish grill restaurant won the 'Best kebab in the UK' award on the BBC’s Britain's Top Takeaways programme.

Trevor Waldron described the Japanese restaurant as 'superb!'