A number of top restaurants in and around Sheffield and the Peak District have won praise from foodie experts in the latest Michelin Guide.
The gastronomy bible announced on Monday that 20 restaurants have been given a Michelin Star for the first time, while three got two stars and four were awarded a green star. Twenty new Bib Gourmands – venues that offer a quality three-course meal at a reasonable price – were also announced.
But there was disappointment as none of Sheffield’s contenders were included in the awards this year. Nevertheless, the Michelin website lists a number of quality restaurants in the Steel City, the Peak district and further afield in Derbyshire. Here's 9 venues that have been included on the website. For each picture we have included the description given in the guide.
1. Sheffield's hospitality scene is booming
A number of Sheffield restaurants won praise from Michelin inspectors. Photo: submit
2. Jöro
A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away. Photo: submit
3. Rafters, Nether Green
Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set 4 and 6 course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table. Photo: submit
4. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway
A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities. Photo: Google