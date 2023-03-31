The gastronomy bible announced on Monday that 20 restaurants have been given a Michelin Star for the first time, while three got two stars and four were awarded a green star. Twenty new Bib Gourmands – venues that offer a quality three-course meal at a reasonable price – were also announced.

But there was disappointment as none of Sheffield’s contenders were included in the awards this year. Nevertheless, the Michelin website lists a number of quality restaurants in the Steel City, the Peak district and further afield in Derbyshire. Here's 9 venues that have been included on the website. For each picture we have included the description given in the guide.