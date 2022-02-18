Michelin 2022: Sheffield restaurant owners "over the moon" to be included in latest guide

Five Sheffield restaurants have won praise by inspectors in the latest Michelin guide including The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road, Brocco Kitchen at Hunters Bar, Rafters at Nether Green and Jöro in Kelham Island.

Brocco Kitchen won a Michelin Plate as inspectors praised the venue as a "bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ in a stylish hotel.

Brocco Kitchen.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: “Everybody here at Brocco are over the moon to have been recognised once again by The Michelin Guide. The Brocco Kitchen team strive for perfection with every dish created and every customer served.

"It is an absolute honor to be listed amongst so many fantastic restaurants, both locally and nationally. The Brocco Kitchen team, led by head chef Jake Davidson and general manager Pam Rayward are hard-working, passionate and dedicated to everything they do, and acknowledgement and praise from the Michelin Inspectors has a huge positive impact on every employee.”

Popular dishes at the restaurant include Guinea Fowl served with celeriac rémoulade, honey glazed apples and toasted hazelnuts, and Turbot fillet served with pearl barley, burnt cauliflower and a tomato and garam masala cream.

The spokesperson added: “With our teams incredible dedication and enthusiasm we will just have to wait and see what accolades lie ahead. Achieving a Michelin star would be an unbelievable honor and a great day for Sheffield."

Although five city restaurants were included in the guide, none were awarded that elusive Michelin star.

It is now six years since Sheffield could just about claim one of it’s own restaurants held a Michelin star – and that was at The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway on the Derbyshire border.

The Michelin Guide 2022 for Great Britain and Ireland awarded 194 one, two or three Michelin stars to restaurants. 25 of the recipients were new to the list.