Michelin 2022: Five Sheffield eateries praised by Michelin inspectors

The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road, Brocco Kitchen at Hunters Bar, Rafters at Nether Green and Jöro in Kelham Island were all included on a list of places which have been recognised as offering quality food.

However, none have won an elusive Michelin star. It has now been six years since a Sheffield restaurant held the prestigious award, which was The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway.

Jöro, which offers small plates and tasting menus and is based in the upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl, has come close.

The venue has won a Bib Gourmand – which is awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money – at least twice in recent years.

The Michelin Guide described the restaurant as a “simple but stylish place” whose “tasting menus offer (a) mix (of) modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine.”

Juke & Loe is praised as a “laid-back eatery in a bustling part of the city.”

Inspectors were impressed with Rafters’ “richly flavoured dishes”, Brocco Kitchen won praise as a "bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ in a stylish hotel” and The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway was praised for it’s “sophisticated” dishes.

The Michelin Guide 2022 for Great Britain and Ireland awarded 194 one, two or three Michelin stars to restaurants. 25 of the recipients were new to the list.

The closest restaurant to Sheffield with a Michelin star is perhaps The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds.