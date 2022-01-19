Meez Sheffield: The new Burngreave restaurant that is gaining five-star reviews​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Wadhah Al Afif, Abdul Salam and Tala Alesaei at the Meez restaurant in Burngreave, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Meez restaurant is one of many restaurants in Burngreave and is on Ellesmere Road. After its opening last year, the is Halal-certified restaurant quickly gained popularity from customers in just a few months with heartening compliments and reviews complimenting the services and making the restaurant a go-to place.

Talal Alesaie, the manager of Meez and entrepreneur, opened his business independently to the local area on September 7. Though Talal went through many different career paths he now has three other restaurants he is partnered with, alongside Meez, with the success put down to his own hard work and the help of his staff.

The menu includes various types of food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has what it describes as ‘an extensive range of options’ including favourite combination sandwiches.

There are fresh and handmade wraps with several types to choose from, crispy chicken, halloumi and spicy potato wrap are just three of many diverse types.

Meez also sells its signature beef, zinger and chicken burgers and roast chicken dishes alongside their home-made sides and sauces such as hummous and a mottabal dish. Vegetarian and breakfast options are also one of the main things the restaurant stands by including its status for having “the best shawarma in Sheffield”.

Specials on the menu include the special Meez dish which includes chicken shawarma, falafel, halloumi, chips or rice, hummus, salad, bread, a drink and four sauces.

Meez also sells fresh juices such as orange, apple, carrots and freshly-made mango lassi. Coffee is also a customer favorite and Talal said he was looking forward to introduce a new section for ice coffee next summer as well as establishing a section for milkshakes.

Following the customer favorites, Talal said: “Currently the best seller in our takeaway are the special falafel sandwiches and the shawerma.”

One customer givign an online review said: “One of the staff recommended me the burgers which are made in-house with there in-house chilli sauce. The taste was lovely very homely got to be one of the best burgers I've had after a long time.”

But food is not all that this restaurant is critiqued and rated for. Customers have praised Meez for its upstanding attitude. There are multiple four and five-star Google and Just-Eat reviews with one saying: “The staff were very friendly and polite!” and another added: “It's beautiful, the food is delicious and the staff are respectful and kind.”

Of his plans for the future, Talal said: “My goal is to make Meez a brand that starts from Sheffield and becomes well known to the entire of the UK. Someday even international, I know it will not be easy and it is still early to say but I am confident and I will do the best of me to fulfill this goal!”