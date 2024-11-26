You can make bingo smell like Christmas Day with these dabbers 🎄

Mecca Bingo has launched a range of festive scented dabbers

The scents include Pigs in Blankets, Mulled Wine and Putting Up the Christmas Tree

The dabbers are free to claim from Mecca Bingo’s online shop

As Christmas approaches, we may already be smelling the delicious scents of this time of year, from delicious food to comforting home scents.

Mecca Bingo has announced the launch of a limited edition range of dabbers, that have a familiar Christmas smell.

To celebrate the Christmas season, Mecca Bingo has launched Festive Scented Bingo Dabbers, which are available in three seasonal scents.

Mecca Bingo launches free festive dabbers - including Pigs in Blankets scent (Photo: We Are The Romans) | We Are The Romans

To choose the festive scents that feature on the brand-new bingo dabbers, Mecca Bingo conducted research into the nation’s favourite Christmas smells, with three distinctive scents coming out on top.

According to Mecca Bingo’s research, Pigs in Blankets, Mulled Wine and Putting Up the Christmas Tree are the festive smells that Brits love the most, and they have been picked as the festive scents of the bingo dabbers.

Mecca Bingo’s Pigs in Blankets scent has notes of sage, bacon and smoke, while the Mulled Wine incorporates cinnamon, red wine and citrusy orange.

In its Putting Up the Christmas Tree scent, Mecca Bingo has included notes of forest fresh pine, cedar wood, clove and orange peel.

Sarah O’Neill, director of innovation at Mecca Bingo, commented; “At Mecca, we’re all about bringing people together to share happy moments and there is nothing more joyous than the magic of the Christmas season.“Our festive dabbers are designed to add an extra touch of seasonal joy to gameplay this Christmas, as fragrances of mulled wine, putting up the Christmas tree and pigs in blankets waft up from bingo tickets across the country!”

The bingo dabbers come in a gift set of three, with each scent included and are completely free to purchase from Mecca Bingo’s online shop.

As well as the bingo dabbers, Mecca Bingo has a range of christmas gifts available on its online shop, including jumpers, hats, mugs and aprons.

To get your hands on the Festive Scented Bingo Dabbers, head to Mecca Bingo’s online shop.