A sandwich shop chain has opened premises in a new department store in Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Today, September 25, Pret A Manger has opened a new shop at Frasers in Meadowhall.

Complete with 40 seats, the new Pret shop will offer its popular menu and organic arabica coffee. It features a selection of pastries and bakery products, along with freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.

Pret A Manger has opened a second shop in Meadowhall following a partnership with Frasers Group.

Mizan Syed, chief executive of Exultant Group, said: “It’s wonderful to be bringing Pret to Frasers Meadowhall, creating 10 new jobs in the local community.

“We know Pret’s freshly made food and organic coffee are popular here, so we’re delighted to be opening a new shop with lots of seating for customers to comfortably enjoy their Pret favourites.”

The store will be located inside the new Frasers and Sports Direct flagship, which has been opened by Frasers Group today.

The former Debenhams space is a 100,000 sq ft unit, with Frasers on the ground floor, and Sports Direct on the upper floor.

The new Frasers store at Meadowhall. | Joas Souza

Pret’s managing director for the UK & Ireland, Clare Clough, added: "We're delighted to be able to serve even more customers in Meadowhall at our beautiful new shop. We are also proud to continue supporting local charities, and our team in Sheffield is looking forward to partnering with Impact Living through The Pret Foundation."

The Pret Foundation will be partnering with Impact Living, a Sheffield-based charity, to help those in need. The partnership will focus on providing support for vulnerable individuals in the community.

Pret A Manger has around 790 shops globally, including 480 in the UK. The new Sheffield shop is operated by franchise partner, Exultant Group, and already runs nine Pret shops in the UK.

The opening hours will follow Meadowhall’s standard times: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.