The biscuits, with their familiar grinning faces and soft chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavour fillings sandwiched between two baked layers, are available again in Asda and will be back on the shelves at other supermarkets from February.

BN biscuits were popular with families in the 90s and noughties before being discontinued four years ago to great dismay.

Where are McVitie’s BN biscuits being sold, what flavours are available and how much will they cost?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McVitie's BN biscuits are returning to supermarket shelves, four years after being discontinued

Now a new generation of youngsters can experience the treats, which will be available in the following range of flavours and sizes: BN Chocolate, BN Vanilla, Mini BN Chocolate and Mini BN Strawberry.

The biscuits are indelibly associated with the catchy ‘Do doo do doo-do, BN BN’ jingle, which proved impossible to get out of your head, and the slogan ‘Taste the Smile’.

Family sharing packs of 16 biscuits and Mini BNs in recyclable boxes of five-portion packs are available, with a £1 RRP.

McVitie's BN biscuits are returning to supermarket shelves, four years after being discontinued