McVitie's BN biscuits return to Asda and other supermarket shelves as 90s favourite makes a comeback
McVitie’s BN biscuits, which were loved by children of the noughties and spawned one of the most famous advertising jingles, are making a comeback.
The biscuits, with their familiar grinning faces and soft chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavour fillings sandwiched between two baked layers, are available again in Asda and will be back on the shelves at other supermarkets from February.
BN biscuits were popular with families in the 90s and noughties before being discontinued four years ago to great dismay.
Where are McVitie’s BN biscuits being sold, what flavours are available and how much will they cost?
Now a new generation of youngsters can experience the treats, which will be available in the following range of flavours and sizes: BN Chocolate, BN Vanilla, Mini BN Chocolate and Mini BN Strawberry.
The biscuits are indelibly associated with the catchy ‘Do doo do doo-do, BN BN’ jingle, which proved impossible to get out of your head, and the slogan ‘Taste the Smile’.
Family sharing packs of 16 biscuits and Mini BNs in recyclable boxes of five-portion packs are available, with a £1 RRP.