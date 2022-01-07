The burger, which took over three years to develop, features a patty co-developed with Beyond Meat and has already proved hugely successful with McDonald’s customers.

It comes after a trial at over 250 restaurants last year.

A number of celebrities have joined the McDonald’s McPlant campaign to celebrate the national roll-out, including comedian Rosie Ramsay, soap legend Simon Gregson and boxer Lawrence Okolie.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased that our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

“We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it.

“We’re proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste – but plant-based.”

As well as the plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, the burger features innovative vegan cheese based on pea protein that McDonald’s says tastes ‘just like’ its iconic cheese slices, and a new vegan sandwich sauce.

The McPlant also features a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

It is cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.

Many people take part in ‘Veganuary’ during the first month of the year, opting to eat a more plant-based diet in a bid to get healthier and be more environmentally friendly.

This week Burger King also became the first fast food chain in the UK to launch Vegan Nuggets.

The new nuggets have been developed by The Vegetarian Butcher and are Vegan Society certified, made only from soy and plant proteins.

Over the last two years the company has launched a number of vegan products, including the Plant Based Whopper back in 2020 and the Vegan Royale in April 2021.