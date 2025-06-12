Everyone who’s been to a McDonald’s will know that while the menu stays the same the quality may not - so how do the Sheffield restaurants compare to those across the rest of the UK?

Data from YouGov shows that McDonald’s ranks as the third most popular dining brand in the UK, falling behind Greggs and JD Wetherspoon.

And while the fast food chain remains endlessly popular no matter where you are, not all the restaurants are created equal.

Whether due to standards of service, how hot the food is or whether the ice cream machine is working, it’s likely that customers have noticed differing qualities between venues.

Are Sheffield’s McDonald’s of the same quality as those across the rest of the country? | Scott Olson/Getty Images

New research conducted by QR Code Generator has listed the best and worst of Big Macs across the country, based on Google reviews.

Topping the list is Cornwall Services in St Austell, with 52.42 per cent of users leaving five-star reviews, compared to just 6.18 per cent leaving one-star.

Overall, the service station restaurant had a rating of 4.1.

Their research also suggests that the worst is at Chingford Fountain, just north of London, with 36.49 per cent of customers leaving one-star reviews.

The overall rating matches this, sitting at 2.8.

Sheffield sits firmly in the middle of these rankings, with all 10 of the restaurants in the city ranking between 3.6 and 3.8 on Google.

The top rated ones include those in Meadowhall and on Coleford Road in Darnall, while the lower end includes Crystal Peaks and Turner Business Park.