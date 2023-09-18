Diners are being asked if they're lovin' plans for a new McDonald's in the South Yorkshire town of Dinnington.

The fast food chain wants to open its doors on Campbell Way, and a public exhibition will be held this Thursday, September 21 to share the proposal with locals.

McDonald's said the project would create 120 local jobs - and that the site is 'under-utilised, and in an ideal, well-connected location' making it the 'perfect' spot.

The firm also said Rotherham Council will benefit, with business rates of around £50,000 being paid to the authority.

There are plans for a new McDonald's restaurant in Rotherham (Photo:Getty)

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald's, said: “We’re excited to be presenting our plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant to the Dinnington community.

“This development would deliver over 120 new local jobs, and provide a multi-million pound investment into the local economy, at a time of economic uncertainty.

“The site, within the Campbell Way Employment Area, is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors in Dinnington, and complements the business community that already exists in the area.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the community and presenting our plans in person. We’d encourage everyone interested to make the time to attend.”

The drop-in public exhibition of the plans takes place on Thursday, September 21, from 3pm to 7pm, at City Limits Zone, Rotherham Road, Dinnington, S25 3RG.

McDonald's - which has also set up an online portal https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/dinnington for people to share their opinions - said the views of residents and nearby businesses would help to inform how it moves forward with its plans.

Tory MP for Rother Valley, Alexander Stafford, has also been canvassing opinion from constituents on the scheme.

“Maccy Ds are proposing to open up in Dinnington,” he said. “What do people think? Are we lovin' it? Let me know.”

Amanda Gifford responded: “Not a massive fan of McDonald’s but Dinnington and Kiveton are behind other places with regards to choices other than pizza and kebabs.”

Helen Skimkiss said: “We don't need any more fast food places - we need proper shops. Shops where we can buy household things, clothes and shoes. The buses can't serve the bus station at night because of anti-social behaviour so imagine what this place would be like at night.”

But Kelly Phillips said the proposal was 'great news'. “More employment opportunities. Bring more people to the town. May open new opportunities for other big companies to join the area like it has in Worksop.”

