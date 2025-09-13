McDonald's Dinnington: First photos of South Yorkshire's newest 'Maccies' branch

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 13th Sep 2025, 07:17 BST

South Yorkshire’s newest McDonald’s is up and running, and these pictures reveal how it looks inside.

The photos show the completed building after it opened its doors on Wednesday, on Campbell Way, Dinnington, near Rotherham.

Bosses say that it has been busy since it opened, as customers have been coming in to have a look at the venue.

It was briefly closed on Thursday after the internet went down in the area, but was back open again within 20 minutes.

Take a look at the pictures in this gallery, below, to see how the new South Yorkshire McDonald’s looks.

Pictures show the new McDonalds in Dinnington, finally up and running

1. McDonald's

Pictures show the new McDonalds in Dinnington, finally up and running

An aerial view of the new McDonald's in Dinnington.

2. Aerial view

An aerial view of the new McDonald's in Dinnington.

Inside the new McDonald's at Dinnington.

3. Inside

Inside the new McDonald's at Dinnington.

Inside the new McDonald's at Dinnington.

4. Open

Inside the new McDonald's at Dinnington.

