We are so excited to get our hands on this 🧀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Babybel has supersized its cheese snack with the launch of Maxi Babybel

The bigger version weighs 200g and is big enough to share with loved ones

Maxi Babybel is priced at £3.50 and is only available until December 31

Delicious cheese snack Babybel has launched a limited-edition version for Christmas, which is 10 times bigger than the original.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Maxi Babybel’ has made a triumphant comeback to supermarket shelves following a demand to re-launch the product.

Maxi Babybel was originally launched last November and was an instant success with Babybel fans across the UK. Now, the giant version of the cheese snack is back just in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the re-launch of the Maxi Babybel, the cheese company launched a Christmas advert named ‘The Big Cheesemas Delivery’ which sees two security guards sneaking in a gigantic version of the Maxi Babybel to a supermarket.

Calling all cheese fans! Babybel has gone big for Christmas (Photo: Popcorn PR) | Popcorn PR

Despite the Maxi Babybel not being as big as the version in the funny advert, it is still 10 times bigger than the original, weighing 200g.

As part of the re-launch, the Maxi Babybel has a brand-new festive packaging, which includes red and white colours with a snowflake design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babybel shared that a recent poll found that British consumers like to ‘go big’ during the festive season as a way to share with friends and family. The supersized version of the cheese snack has been made big enough to share with the whole family.

Maxi Babybel is made with 100% real cheese, using only four simple ingredients and no added colours, flavours or preservatives.

The supersized cheese snack is priced at £3.50 and will be available to purchase from Morrisons, Asda, Sainsburys, Ocado, Iceland, Spar, Nisa and Booths until Tuesday December 31.