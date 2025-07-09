Manahatta launches new food menu in time for summer

Manahatta’s menus have levelled up to include new main meals, a new lunch deal and the return of the popular Steak & Fries deal

Manahatta, the New York-inspired cocktail bar that seeks to bring the beat of New York to Sheffield and has given its menu a glow-up - and it’s serving main character energy.

Customers can say hello to the new snack section: a dedicated line-up of easy-to-love, shareable bites like mozzarella sticks, waffle fries, frickles, and chicken bites – all priced at 2 for £10. It’s laid-back, a little bit cheeky, and made for people who like a ‘picky tea’ that still delivers on flavour.

New mains include the Not So Caesar, a take on the classic summer salad with garlic and parmesan crispy chicken, mixed salad, avocado and Caesar dressing, topped with a mountain of parmesan. Send Noods, a super saucy noodle bowl with crispy sticky beef, veggies, and miso sauce. Manahatta Chicken, classic fried chicken tenders, waffle fries and honey & mustard slaw, with a choice of flavouring from Classic, Mango Habanero, Truffle & Parmesan or Tequila, Honey & Lime in collaboration with Patrón.

Manahatta launches brand new food menu

Lunchtimes just levelled up too. Weekdays until 4pm, guests can grab a dish from the Lunch & Brunch menu or swap for a Deluxe Burger and get a soft drink for just £8. New dishes include; Breakfast Behaviour, warm focaccia packed with crispy bacon, egg, whipped ricotta cheese, smoked chilli jam and salsa verde, all served with mini hash browns; P&P Bagel, or pastrami and pickle, served with house fries or mini Caesar salad; Avo-licious, smashed avocado and poached eggs on sourdough with rose harissa and sumac. Those who fancy a cheeky tipple can make it boozy for an extra £2.

Back by popular demand, Manahatta’s £9.95 flat iron steak is returning. Served pink, with waffle fries and Caesar salad, the Steak & Fries deal is available Sunday-Friday from 4pm.

The new menus are perfect for those looking for a midweek lunch spot, pre-payday drinks or a Saturday night knees-up, always served alongside Manahatta’s iconic cocktail menu.

To book or check out the full menu, visit: manahatta.co.uk