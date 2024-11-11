Marmite Squeezy is hitting Sainsbury’s shelves this week following an overwhelming public demand to bring it back!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, Marmite took the Squeezy jar off shelves, but there has since been an uproar, with fans of the sticky stuff saying: “Miss squeezy Marmite. Bring back squeezy Marmite” and “Please bring back squeezy Marmite – soooo much better and easier to control”.

Having listened to the fans, Marmite is pleased to announce that the nation’s favourite toast topper is bringing back a new and improved version, which boasts a thinner, less viscous formula. This new formula, along with the squeezy and compact jar, helps with the application of the product and makes it easier to spread.

Love it or hate it – it’s easy with the comeback of Marmite’s Squeezy.

This squeezy jar is the perfect way for Brits to enjoy their favourite brekkie spread without any of the fuss, taking their morning munchies to the next level. Experience the same delicious umami flavour with just a simple squeeze of the good stuff – and without any of the butter and crumbs getting inside the jar!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new and improved jar is also perfect for squeezing into a delicious pasta dish, or even adding to a winter casserole, making it super easy to add flavour.

Marmite really is making it easy with squeezy!