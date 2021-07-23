Listed: These Sheffield pubs and bars have kept some Covid measures in place

The Government lifted the restrictions earlier this week as part of stage four of its so-called roadmap out of lockdown, but the move came as cases of Delta variant of Covid-19, were rising sharply with in excess of 50,000 new cases being reported every day.

The vaccination programme is continuing to progress, but a number of hospitality businesses in Sheffield are encouraging customers to wear face coverings when moving around in order to protect themselves and others.

Below is a list of the Sheffield pubs and bars that have confirmed which side they fall into. It will continue to be updated, and if you would like your pubs to be added to the list please get in touch with me by emailing: [email protected]

Ellen Edwards at Forum in Sheffield pictured on July 19, after restrictions were lifted. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Tramshed

The Chesterfield Road bar says it welcomed “the easing of restrictions,” but the removal of restrictions is causing them “some level of unease” due to having a young workforce who have not yet been vaccinated.

As a result they have decided to keep some measures in place, “just for a little bit longer, to see how this all plays out.”

The measures are as follows:

• Table service will remain with no service at the bar.

• They will be keeping the tables socially distanced as they were before so as to prevent overcrowding.

• Capacity will be limited to how it was before so you will require a table to be served.

• Staff have agreed to continue to wear facemasks during service.

• They would prefer you to wear a facemask upon entry and whilst moving around the venue, but we will not be enforcing this.

True North Brew Co.

After reviewing operations across all their venues in Sheffield, Barnsley and Dronfield, True North made the decision to extend some systems "to keep staff and customers safe”.

They are:

• Staff will still be wearing masks and will encourage customers to do the same when in contact with people outside of their group

• Enhanced cleaning regimes, as before

• Hand sanitiser freely available, made in True North’s own distillery

• NHS testing kits provided for all staff

• Track and Trace QR codes at entrances for those who wish to check-in

• Increased ventilation and air-conditioning

• Larger groups now welcome

In addition, ten of their sites have moved to a hybrid style of service which sees the re-introduction of ordering at the bar alongside the existing table and app ordering system. Customers will still be encouraged to order at their table where possible to help reduce social contact.

Those 10 sites are: Forum Kitchen + Bar on Devonshire Street in the city centre, The Old House on Division Street in the city centre, The Common Room on Devonshire Street in the city centre, The York on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, The British Oak on Mosborough Moor, Mosborough, The Blue Stoops on High Street, Dronfield, The Crown & Anchor on Barugh Lane, Barugh Green, The Milton Arms on Elmroyd Lane, Elsecar, Barnsley, The Punch Bowl and The Old Grindstone, both on Crookes.

The Broadfield, The Waggon & Horses and Riverside Kelham are sticking to table service and ordering via the True North Rewards app.

Wetherspoons pubs

Sheffield is home to nine Wetherspoons pubs including: The Bankers Draft in Market Place, The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, The Benjamin Hunstman in Cambridge Street, The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road, The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street, The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road, The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road, The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown and the Steel Foundry at Meadowhall.

Earlier this week, the pub chain confirmed that due to the uncertainty surrounding it would revert to a number of measures agreed with local authorities at the end of the first national lockdown in July 2020 and would also alter a number of other formerly legal Covid requirements.

The July 2020 measures Wetherspoons will be retaining include:

• retain floor screens between tables in pubs and till-surround screens on bar serveries

• retain hand sanitizers at the entrance and at various locations around the customer area of the pub, as well as in staff areas

• maintain increased cleaning of contact points

• maintain directional signage for entrances and exits etc

• continue to encourage pubs to increase natural ventilation by keeping doors and windows open as much as possible

• continue to complete a short questionnaire for each employee before the start of a shift to check temperature and for symptoms

• encourage customers to use the order and pay apps to reduce contact at the bar, although, they will be able to order at the bar

• maintain internal capacity in pubs at the same levels as today, limiting the numbers of customers to the number of seats

• maintain current reduced capacity limits for employees in staff rooms and “back-of-house” areas

• continue to use “single-use” mustard, ketchup etc. sachets instead of larger containers

• continue to use disposable food menus

• continue to prop open internal doors, including main doors to lavatories, where possible, to minimise contact points

The following restrictions will be modified:

• face masks, will be made available for employees, and customers and employees will be able to wear them at their discretion

• group sizes will not be limited to six, as currently applies