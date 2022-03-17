License granted for Barnsley bar in former funeral directors

The application, for premises at 214 – 216 Barnsley Road, Cudworth, was granted at a meeting of BMBC’s statutory licensing regulatory board sub-committee on March 16.

The applicant hopes that Williams will “be a more up market offering than what is currently available in Cudworth” offering traditional and bespoke cocktails, premium lagers, and artisan gins and other spirits.

“Throughout the day we will offer a comfortable place to meet and socialise, serving freshly made sandwiches, paninis, and barista coffee,” state licensing documents.

“In the evening we will a modern, on trend bar offering high quality drinks, and serving hand stretched pizza.

“It is our intention to bring city centre quality to Cudworth.”

The applicants, named on documents as the Tipsy Toad Hospitality Company LTD, also hope to be able to play live music in the form of “acoustic and duos – no large bands as there isn’t the space.”

Application documents state that films will be shown indoors, and "on an adhoc basis", such as Christmas film showings and themed events.

Applicants have also applied for a license to sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises, Sunday to Thursday 10am until 11pm, and Friday and Saturday 10am until 1am.

The application form states: “The premises will be an on-trend bar, kitchen and takeaway.

“The ground floor of the main building will be the bar area, and will serve a variety of premium lagers, craft ales, world beers, bespoke cocktails, and a wide range of gins and spirits.

“To the rear of the property the large ‘garage’ will become a high end gourmet burger joint providing collection and delivery service.

“Boxing and wrestling will not be shown regularly, however on the occasion where there is an especially important fight happening that will be shown in most venues, we may want to show this.”

Two objections to the license were lodged, on the grounds of noise pollution, “attracting wrong crowds”, limited parking, litter and lighting.

One resident wrote: “It has taken us years to finally calm our village down.