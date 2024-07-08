Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We visited what is believed to be Sheffield’s smallest café, which has opened in a former public toilet.

Latte Caffe is found in a tiny stone-fronted building set into the wall of Nether Edge Primary School on busy Abbeydale Road, beside the Broadfield pub.

Owner Nino at Latte Caffe, on Abbeydale Road, which is believed to be Sheffield's smallest café

For many years it was home to the Sweets & Treats confectionery store and before that a newsagents/tuck shop, but it was originally a public convenience which is understood to have closed in the 1990s.

It’s been converted into a café by Nino, who told how he is friends with the old sweet shop owner, Khal, and agreed to take it over as his friend could not afford the necessary repairs.

Nino originally planned to use it as an office for his taxi service, The Transporter UK, which specialises in business/long-distance travel and airport transfers. But he decided there was enough space for it to double up as a café.

Latte Caffe, on Abbeydale Road, is believed to be Sheffield's smallest café

He and his cousin Rashard Epworth are already selling a range of teas and coffees, along with milkshakes, frappés and other drinks, and they plan to start serving sandwiches and paninis soon.

Nino explained how the café is so small he’s had to have a sandwich bar imported from Germany as it was the only one which would fit. There’s no space for any seating inside, obviously, so it’s window service only, and Nino and Rashard are having to balance running the taxi firm with preparing drinks in the cramped premises.

“It’s a multi-purpose café, where you can book an airport transfer at the same time as ordering a drink,” said Nino.

“Most cafés sell coffee and pastries; we sell coffee and taxi services. But we also want this to be a bit of a community hub where people can come and have a chat.”

We tried the new vanilla and raspberry boba milkshake, which is the perfect treat for anyone with a sweet tooth like me.