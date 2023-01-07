Latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Sheffield, including three told to make 'major improvement'
New food hygiene ratings have been published for takeaways in Sheffield, three of which have been awarded just one star out of five.
By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 12:19pm
Kebabish Express, on Hatfield House Lane; Adnans Fried Chicken, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre; and Da Vinci's Pizza, on South Road, Walkley, were all given one-star food hygiene ratings following their latest inspections by Sheffield City Council, meaning ‘major improvement’ was deemed to be necessary.
They are among 20 takeaways across Sheffield for which new food hygiene ratings have been published since the beginning of November 2022, according to the Scores on the Doors website.
Da Vinci's Pizza was awarded its one-star rating on November 23. Inspectors deemed ‘major improvement’ to be needed when it came to ‘confidence in management’, with ‘improvement’ necessary in ‘food hygiene and safety’, and ‘structural compliance’ found to be ‘good’.
Adnans Fried Chicken was given its one-star rating on November 9, with ‘major improvement’ found to be required in the ‘confidence in management’ category, ‘improvement’ needed in ‘structural compliance’, and ‘food hygiene and safety’ found to be ‘generally satisfactory’.
Kebabish Express was also awarded its one-star rating on November 9, with ‘major improvement’ deemed to be required in the ‘confidence in management’ category, ‘improvement’ needed in ‘structural compliance’, and ‘food hygiene and safety’ found to be ‘generally satisfactory’.
The food hygiene ratings are published by the Food Standards Agency. The latest ratings mean there are now 279 establishments across Sheffield with the highest possible five-star rating, out of 663 to have been inspected.
There is just one venue in the city with a zero-star rating – Smashcity Burgers, on Surbiton Street, in Attercliffe, which, according to the Food Standards Agency, was last inspected on June 24, 2022. There are 16 places with a one-star rating.