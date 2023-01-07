New food hygiene ratings have been published for takeaways in Sheffield, three of which have been awarded just one star out of five.

Kebabish Express, on Hatfield House Lane; Adnans Fried Chicken, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre; and Da Vinci's Pizza, on South Road, Walkley, were all given one-star food hygiene ratings following their latest inspections by Sheffield City Council, meaning ‘major improvement’ was deemed to be necessary.

They are among 20 takeaways across Sheffield for which new food hygiene ratings have been published since the beginning of November 2022, according to the Scores on the Doors website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Da Vinci's Pizza was awarded its one-star rating on November 23. Inspectors deemed ‘major improvement’ to be needed when it came to ‘confidence in management’, with ‘improvement’ necessary in ‘food hygiene and safety’, and ‘structural compliance’ found to be ‘good’.

There are a total of 16 venues across Sheffield with a one-star food hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency, and one which has a zero-star rating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adnans Fried Chicken was given its one-star rating on November 9, with ‘major improvement’ found to be required in the ‘confidence in management’ category, ‘improvement’ needed in ‘structural compliance’, and ‘food hygiene and safety’ found to be ‘generally satisfactory’.

Kebabish Express was also awarded its one-star rating on November 9, with ‘major improvement’ deemed to be required in the ‘confidence in management’ category, ‘improvement’ needed in ‘structural compliance’, and ‘food hygiene and safety’ found to be ‘generally satisfactory’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food hygiene ratings are published by the Food Standards Agency. The latest ratings mean there are now 279 establishments across Sheffield with the highest possible five-star rating, out of 663 to have been inspected.

There is just one venue in the city with a zero-star rating – Smashcity Burgers, on Surbiton Street, in Attercliffe, which, according to the Food Standards Agency, was last inspected on June 24, 2022. There are 16 places with a one-star rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is the full list of food hygiene ratings for takeaways within Sheffield which have been published since the beginning of November, and the date on which the rating was awarded.

Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 197 Whitham Road, Sheffield S10 2SP – 4 stars, November 30, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spital Chippy, 129 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LF – 4 stars, November 30, 2022

Cafe Masala, 379 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TD – 4 stars, November 29, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spicy Bites, 691 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RE – 5 stars, November 25, 2022

Five Star Fish Bar, 249 Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TF – 3 stars, November 24, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Da Vinci's Pizza, 374 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TF – 1 star, November 23, 2022

Taco Bell Meadowhall, 6b The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP – 4 stars, November 23, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chino's, 19 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LA – 5 stars, November 22 2022

Popeyes Express, 39 Wolfe Road, Sheffield, S6 1BT – 4 stars, November 22, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Monkey, 7 Clipstone Gardens, Sheffield, S9 5EZ – 5 stars, November 21, 2022

ALS Gongcha, 73-101 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT – 5 stars, November 17, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlem House, 158 Infirmary Road, Sheffield, S6 3DH – 5 stars, November 16, 2022

Everest Express, 46 Southey Avenue, Sheffield, S5 7NL – 5 stars, November 16, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adnans Fried Chicken, 119 West Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 4ER – 1 star, November 9, 2022

Kebabish Express, 23a Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield, S5 6HU – 1 star, November 9, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Eleven Chinese Takeaway, 53 Alnwick Road, Sheffield, S12 2GE – 4 stars, November 9, 2022

Merdoc's, 109-111 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB – 3 stars, November 3, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munchies, 624 Staniforth Road, Sheffield, S9 4LN – 4 stars, November 3, 2022

Beijing House Sheffield, 269 Fox Hill Road, Sheffield, S6 1HG – 4 stars, November 3, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad