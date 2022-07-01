Landmark Sheffield pub The White Rose reopens with brand new look - pictures

A landmark Sheffield pub has reopened with a fresh new look.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:58 pm

The White Rose in Handsworth reopened recently following an extensive two-week refurbishment.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Joe Freeman. said: “Bringing the new look White Rose to Sheffield is really exciting for the whole team. At the White Rose, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

The bar has a brand new look.

“We’re so pleased at how brilliant the White Rose looks following the refurbishment.”

The White Rose shows live sport and also hosts a quiz every Thursday and disco nights Friday from 7.30pm.

Following the extensive refurbishment at the pub, seven new jobs have also been created.

The pub has undergone a revamp.
The exterior of the pub.
