Landmark Sheffield pub re-opens with art deco interior - and creates 15 new jobs

The Horse and Jockey pub on Wadsley Lane, Wadsley, will re-open on November 5 after the first floor was transformed into a 34-seater private function room.

Led by architect Tracy-Jane Neal, the design and interiors are inspired by 1930’s art deco to complement the original building. The opening will also unveil an outdoor rum bar and two heated areas available to hire with a capacity of up to 90 people, called the Paddock and Stable yard.

The pub is now run by True North Brew Co and the general manager is Hannah Beddow, who has worked in the industry for 16 years.

The Horse and Jockey pub, Wadsley Lane, Wadsley.

She said: “Following six months of the Horse and Jockey being closed for renovation, we’re delighted to be welcoming guests back to the pub with such an exciting new opening, and especially in time for the festive season.

“We aim to be a friendly, local pub with a safe, welcoming, and warm environment.

“For those who are True North Rewards cardholders, we’re loading a voucher onto your account to give you 20% off food during our opening weekend, November 6 and 7, and we look forward to seeing some familiar faces.”

The True North Rewards scheme gives cardholders access to offers, 5% money back on everything you spend and exclusive promotions throughout the year in all True North venues. Sign up before November 4 to redeem the Horse and Jockey opening offer via truenorthbrewco.uk/rewards.

