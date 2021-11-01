Landlord James Scott and bar manager Hayley Green took over, and re-opened, the Three Tuns on the eve of the first lockdown in March 2020, and were forced to close just four hours later.

James also lives above the Silver Street pub, and was having a quiet drink in the bar during lockdown one when a photograph happened to be taken of a pint; and when looking at the picture a little later he noticed what he believes to be the reflection of a ghost in the top left of the pint glass.

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, and how clear it is, too,” James said.

Landlord James Scott believes a reflection of a ghost called 'Gail' can be seen in this picture of a pint in the Three Tuns

South Yorkshire ghost hunters have subsequently visited to examine the three storey premises, and told James there are a number of roaming the pub including a mother and daughter, both of whom are called ‘Gail’.

They said the spooky pair normally avoid the bar area, identified Gail junior as the spirit reflected in the pint glass and suggested she had ventured into the bar out of curiosity.

The ghost hunters are set to return to the Three Tuns for a special supernatural sprits detection evening, which is open to the public, on November 7.

Despite there being fewer people working in city centre offices, and a lack of residential properties in the surrounding area, Hayley said they have managed to build up a loyal customer base in the 18 months since she and James took over the Three Tuns, which has been operating as a pub since the 1700s.

Here's a close-up of the suspected spooky sighting

"We’ve got a really eclectic mix of people who come in here. We’ve got couples who have been together for 50 years, and came here when they were first courting in the 1970s, we’ve got international students, a bit of everything really,” Hayley said.

She added: “I think this pub is a bit of a hidden gem. People are always commenting on how unique it is. Once someone’s come here once, they’ll keep coming back. It’s just getting them to come in for the first time.”

James and Hayley have put together a varied, and regular, events programme for the Three Tuns which includes a free quiz on Mondays, ‘thirsty Thursdays’ when punters can pick up drinks deals including a double gin for £5 and a bottle of wine for £10, ‘Top of the Pops Sundays’ for which they put together a playlist featuring songs from a specific year and provide customers with a free cheese board.

Manager Hayley Green says the Three Tuns has built up a loyal customer based over the last 18 months

From 7.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays the Three Tuns also hosts a ‘vinyl’ evenings with DJs playing everything from Northern Soul to ska using the record player in the pub’s record player in their new DJ booth.

Hayley believes they may be the only pub in Sheffield to hold vinyl evenings with a real record player, and customers are also welcome to bring their own records along to play.

The Three Tuns’ drink offering includes a wide selection of gins, whiskies and vodkas as well as 12 lagers and real ales such as Yorkshire Blonde and their own Three Tuns bitter.

A selection of paninis are also available to order at the pub.

A cozy corner of the Three Tuns, which has been operating as a pub since the 1700s

The Three Tuns' new DJ booth

The Three Tuns, which is based on Silver Street in the city centre, re-opened under new management on the eve of the first national Covid-19 lockdown

A model replica of the Three Tuns which is on display at the pub