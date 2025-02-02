La Croissanteria: Viral Sheffield cafe announces 'rebrand' and new openings
La Croissanteria, a cafe brand owned by the couple behind Cawa in Broomhill, will open in the first class lounge at Sheffield Station.
Deon Jacobs, business development director for Cawa, said it was the first step in the business’ ambition to operate in every station along the Sheffield to London line.
He said: “That’s our dream. That’s our focus over the next 15 months.”
Cawa went viral around the world after French social media users discovered what the cafe was doing to their beloved pastry.
The outrage over the fish finger croissant prompted two London-based French journalists to travel up north to try the fishy treat - surprising themselves when they loved it.
The virality and the demand from people wanting to try the croissants led to the birth of ‘La Croissanteria’.
A Cawa cafe on Division Street, Sheffield, was first to be rebranded under the new name, which offered a range of new croissant fillings, both sweet and savoury.
Now, as well as a new ‘La Croissanteria’ cafe in Sheffield Station, which will open in March 2025, the business will also be opening in Leeds bus station.
Franchising will also take the viral croissants further afield, with Mr Jacobs saying a franchisee in Nottingham will soon open a venue there and has others in the pipeline.
It isn’t the only thing happening for Cawa and La Croissanteria, as the team have decided to rebrand the croissant-themed cafe to just ‘Le Croissant’ after finding the previous name was too difficult to pronounce.